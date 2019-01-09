Log in
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (FNMA)
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes due January 11, 2022

01/09/2019 | 10:59am EST

January 09, 2019

Benchmark Notes

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes® due January 11, 2022

3-Year

Pricing Date

January 9, 2019

Settlement Date

January 11, 2019

Maturity Date

January 11, 2022

Issue Size

$2.5 billion

Coupon

2.625%

Price

99.928

Yield

2.650%

Payment Dates

Each January 11 and July 11, beginning July 11, 2019

Spread

+8.5 basis points / +2.5% 1/15/22 U.S. Treasury

CUSIP

3135G0U92

Barclays Capital Inc., CastleOak Securities, L.P., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and TD Securities USA are the lead managers. The co-managers include Loop Capital Markets LLC, MFR Securities, Inc., Multibank, Inc., and the Williams Capital Group, L.P.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/FannieMae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 15:58:01 UTC
