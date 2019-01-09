Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes due January 11, 2022

January 09, 2019

Benchmark Notes

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes® due January 11, 2022

3-Year Pricing Date January 9, 2019 Settlement Date January 11, 2019 Maturity Date January 11, 2022 Issue Size $2.5 billion Coupon 2.625% Price 99.928 Yield 2.650% Payment Dates Each January 11 and July 11, beginning July 11, 2019 Spread +8.5 basis points / +2.5% 1/15/22 U.S. Treasury CUSIP 3135G0U92

Barclays Capital Inc., CastleOak Securities, L.P., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and TD Securities USA are the lead managers. The co-managers include Loop Capital Markets LLC, MFR Securities, Inc., Multibank, Inc., and the Williams Capital Group, L.P.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

