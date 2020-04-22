Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due April 22, 2025

04/22/2020 | 06:28pm EDT

April 22, 2020

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due April 22, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC - April 22, 2020 - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the pricing of new issue five-year Benchmark Notes® due April 22, 2025. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

5-Year

Pricing Date

April 22, 2020

Settlement Date

April 24, 2020

Maturity Date

April 22, 2025

Issue Size

$3.5 billion

Coupon

0.625%

Price

99.794

Yield

0.667%

Payment Dates

Each April 22 and October 22 beginning October 22, 2020

Spread

+ 30 basis points / 0.5% 3/31/25 U.S. Treasury

CUSIP

3135G03U5

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC., are the lead managers. The co-managers include Alamo Capital, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Great Pacific Securities, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Christopher Davis
202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 22:27:19 UTC
