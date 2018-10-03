Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Promotes John Forlines to Chief Risk Officer

10/03/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

October 03, 2018

Fannie Mae Promotes John Forlines to Chief Risk Officer

Pete Bakel

202-752-2034

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTC) announced today the promotion of John Forlines to Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective immediately.

In this role, Forlines will report to the Chief Executive Officer and will manage Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), strengthening the company's governance and strategy for global risk management. He has been interim CRO since March 2018.

'Today's promotion reflects my confidence and the confidence of our Board that John is the right person to continue to strengthen Enterprise Risk Management and to lead its drive to become a world-class risk organization,' said Timothy J. Mayopoulos, Chief Executive Officer.

Forlines' experience at Fannie Mae spans over 30 years. Before assuming the role of Deputy Chief Risk Officer in December 2015, he served as Fannie Mae's Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive, and Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the company's Single-Family division. Read Forlines' full bio here.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:12:07 UTC
