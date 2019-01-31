Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Federal National Mortgage Association    FNMA

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (FNMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Releases December 2018 Monthly Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:49pm EST

January 31, 2019

Fannie Mae Releases December 2018 Monthly Summary

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae's (FNMA/OTCQB) December 2018 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 21:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
04:49pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Releases December 2018 Monthly..
PU
01/30FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
01/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Greystone Provides $19 Million to Refinan..
AQ
01/28FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : SOFR - Fannie Mae Announces $2.0B Secured..
PU
01/24FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Multifamily Closes 2018 with V..
PU
01/16ELLIE MAE : Announces Fannie Mae as Sponsor of Experience 2019 Developer Summit;..
AQ
01/09FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities ..
PU
01/09FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchm..
PU
01/08FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issu..
PU
01/07FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Housing Confidence Down as More Americans..
PU
More news
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -57%
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Jonathan Plutzik Chairman
Bruce Lee Senior VP, Head-Operations & Technology
Celeste Marie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION116.98%2 722
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD-4.68%45 656
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%44 372
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.01%29 134
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%11 756
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED4.43%10 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.