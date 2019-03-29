Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Releases February 2019 Monthly Summary

0
03/29/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

March 29, 2019

Fannie Mae Releases February 2019 Monthly Summary

Katie Penote

202-752-2261

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae's (FNMA/OTCQB) February 2019 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 20:31:09 UTC
