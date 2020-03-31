Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Releases February 2020 Monthly Summary

03/31/2020 | 11:26pm EDT

March 31, 2020

Fannie Mae Releases February 2020 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, DC - March 31, 2020 - Fannie Mae's (FNMA/OTCQB) February 2020 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Christopher Davis
202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 03:25:06 UTC
