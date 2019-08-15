Federal National Mortgage Association : Stress Test Results

August 15, 2019

Stress Test Results

As required under the Dodd-Frank legislation, Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) conducted a stress test reflecting three hypothetical economic scenarios. The results of the severely adverse scenario were published today by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Fannie Mae.

Fannie Mae's projected performance in the hypothetical severely adverse scenario has improved significantly since the implementation of the regulatory stress testing requirement six years ago. Fannie Mae's strong underwriting and prudent risk reduction practices have resulted in declines in risk exposures and hypothetical stress losses while allowing the company to maintain its mission to provide liquidity in all U.S. markets and in all economic cycles.

The hypothetical severely adverse scenario was created by the FHFA and can be found on https://www.fhfa.gov/SupervisionRegulation/DoddFrankActStressTests, along with FHFA's press release on the results. Fannie Mae's results can be found on fanniemae.com.

