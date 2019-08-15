Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Stress Test Results

08/15/2019

August 15, 2019

Stress Test Results Alicia Jones 202-752-5716

As required under the Dodd-Frank legislation, Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) conducted a stress test reflecting three hypothetical economic scenarios. The results of the severely adverse scenario were published today by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Fannie Mae.

Fannie Mae's projected performance in the hypothetical severely adverse scenario has improved significantly since the implementation of the regulatory stress testing requirement six years ago. Fannie Mae's strong underwriting and prudent risk reduction practices have resulted in declines in risk exposures and hypothetical stress losses while allowing the company to maintain its mission to provide liquidity in all U.S. markets and in all economic cycles.

The hypothetical severely adverse scenario was created by the FHFA and can be found on https://www.fhfa.gov/SupervisionRegulation/DoddFrankActStressTests, along with FHFA's press release on the results. Fannie Mae's results can be found on fanniemae.com.


Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 15 August 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Jonathan Plutzik Chairman
Bruce Lee Senior VP, Head-Operations & Technology
Celeste Marie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION112.26%12 912
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD7.59%51 091
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%44 786
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-15.93%20 074
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.63%8 270
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%7 899
