Federal Realty Investment Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

06/29/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce second quarter 2020 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6th, at 10:00AM ET

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: 10:00AM ET, Thursday August 6, 2020

Live Webcast: FRT Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #:  877.407.9208; Passcode: 13705851

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 20, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13705851.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,700 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Investor Relations Senior Manager

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com 

Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Corporate Communications Manager

301.998.8316

bpomar@federalrealty.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301085279.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
