Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Federal Realty Investment Trust    FRT

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST

(FRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Realty Investment Trust : Completes Acquisition of Kmart Lease at Assembly Square Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today the acquisition of the Kmart lease at Assembly Square Marketplace for $14.5 million. Assembly Square was initially acquired by Federal in 2005. In 2006, Federal completed redevelopment of the enclosed mall into an open-air power center with Kmart remaining as one of the anchor tenants and in 2012, broke ground on the first phase of Assembly Row, Federal's signature mixed use neighborhood in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of high quality retail assets. Federal Realty's portfolio is located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. Federal Realty has paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders continuously since its founding in 1962, and has the longest consecutive record of annual dividend increases in the REIT industry. (PRNewsFoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)

"The ability to control this roughly 100,000 square foot building and 6-acre parcel provides Federal with additional future opportunity to leverage its investment in the Assembly neighborhood and associated infrastructure, parks and public improvements," said Patrick McMahon, Senior Vice President – Regional Development. "We look forward to working with the City of Somerville and our neighbors to determine how the neighborhood evolves to best serve residents, visitors and office workers."

"Federal has demonstrated through its proactive acquisitions of anchor leases that it is willing to work-through potential short-term impact to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Dan Guglielmone, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "That strategy is particularly relevant when gaining control and future opportunity within the award winning Assembly neighborhood, which has matured into one of the most dynamic, mixed-use and transit-oriented destinations in the region."

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: 

Media Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Brenda Pomar

Investor Relations Senior Manager

Corporate Communications Manager                              

301.998.8265

301.998.8316

lbrady@federalrealty.com

bpomar@federalrealty.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-completes-acquisition-of-kmart-lease-at-assembly-square-marketplace-300913327.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT
01:23pFEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Completes Acquisition of Kmart Lease at Assemb..
PR
08/22FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/19FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Prices $100 Million Reopening of its 3.20% Not..
PR
08/01FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/01FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/01FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Result..
PR
07/29FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Te..
AQ
06/25FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
06/24FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Recognized by the Alliance for Workplace Excel..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group