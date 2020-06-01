Federal Realty Investment Trust : Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) provided the following updates related to COVID-19 as of May 29, 2020:

All 104 properties remain open and operating.

Approximately 54% of total May 2020 billed recurring rents have been collected to date, ahead of pace for April 2020 collections at April month-end.

Approximately 54% of our commercial tenants are open and operating based on annualized base rent. Openings are expected to continue over the next few weeks as many of our markets begin and continue phased re-openings in June. Annualized base rent reflects the aggregate, annualized in-place contractual (defined as cash-basis excluding rent abatements) minimum rent for all occupied spaces as of March 31, 2020.

. Construction activity has resumed at Santana West and Assembly Row. Construction activities continue at Pike & Rose, CocoWalk & Darien although at a slower pace as COVID-19 safety protocols are observed at all sites. Construction has resumed or is expected to resume June 1 at several smaller redevelopments.

Additional information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business to date is available in a presentation posted on the Investor section of Federal Realty's website.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,700 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com .

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and include the following:

natural disasters, climate change and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, could have an adverse impact on our cash flow and operating results;

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risk that we are investing a significant amount in ground-up development projects that may be dependent on third parties to deliver critical aspects of certain projects, requires spending a substantial amount upfront in infrastructure, and assumes receipt of public funding which has been committed but not entirely funded;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing, such as our ability to consummate additional financings or obtain replacement financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense; and

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Investor Relations Senior Manager 301.998.8265 lbrady@federalrealty.com Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8316 bpomar@federalrealty.com

