Federal Realty Investment Trust : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 11:05 AM ET to 11:40 AM ET.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of high quality retail assets. Federal Realty's portfolio is located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. Federal Realty has paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders continuously since its founding in 1962, and has the longest consecutive record of annual dividend increases in the REIT industry. (PRNewsFoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 11:05 AM ET, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Live Webcast: FRT Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through December 24, 2018.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires:

Media Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Andrea Simpson

Investor Relations Manager

Vice President, Marketing

301.998.8265

617.684.1511

lbrady@federalrealty.com

asimpson@federalrealty.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-global-real-estate-conference-300712381.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
