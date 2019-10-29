Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Federal Signal Corporation    FSS

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

(FSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Signal Corporation : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:40am EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock.  The dividend is payable on November 26, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2019.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-corporation-declares-dividend-of-0-08-per-share-300947306.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION
10:40aFEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share
PR
10/15FEDERAL SIGNAL : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 31, 2..
PR
09/03ELGIN SWEEPER INTRODUCES REGENX&TRAD : Built by Elgin. Designed by You.
PU
08/13FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31FEDERAL SIGNAL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31FEDERAL SIGNAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31FEDERAL SIGNAL : Raises Full-Year Outlook after Record Second Quarter
PR
07/30FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share
PR
07/16FEDERAL SIGNAL : to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 201..
PR
07/02FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group