Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Federal Signal Corporation    FSS

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

(FSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Signal Corporation : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:25pm EST

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2020.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-corporation-declares-dividend-of-0-08-per-share-301007683.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION
12:25pFEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share
PR
02/13FEDERAL SIGNAL : to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 27,..
PR
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL : Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Double-Digit Growth in..
PR
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share
PR
2019FEDERAL SIGNAL : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 31, 2..
PR
2019ELGIN SWEEPER INTRODUCES REGENX&TRAD : Built by Elgin. Designed by You.
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group