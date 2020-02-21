Federated Hermes, Inc. : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Federated Hermes makes available all of its annual report documents and provides access to its other SEC filings on its website, either directly or via a link to EDGAR. For more information visit the Investor Relations section of FederatedHermes.com and select Annual Report or SEC Filings.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

