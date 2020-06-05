Log in
Federated Hermes, Inc. :'s CEO to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference

06/05/2020 | 09:08am EDT

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-incs-ceo-to-participate-in-morgan-stanley-virtual-us-financials-conference-301071287.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
