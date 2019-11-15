Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund    FMN

FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:09am EST

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Oct. 31, 2019, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.  To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Investors, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019.  Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies.  Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.  Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide.  In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.  For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-premier-municipal-income-fund-300959159.html

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPA
09:09aFEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME F : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available fo..
PR
11/11FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME F : Declares Dividend
PR
10/18FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME F : Announces Results of Tender Offer for Auc..
PR
10/15FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME F : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available fo..
PR
10/10FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME F : Declares Dividend
PR
09/18FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME : Fund Announces Tender Offer for Auction Mar..
PR
09/16FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for ..
PR
09/10FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME : Fund Declares Dividend
PR
08/15FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for ..
PR
08/12FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME : Fund Declares Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group