FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND    FMN

FEDERATED PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

02/18/2020 | 09:18am EST

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Jan. 31, 2020, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-premier-municipal-income-fund-301006629.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
