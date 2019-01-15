Federated Premier Municipal Income : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Dec. 31, 2018, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Investors, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

