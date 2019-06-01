Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China to investigate whether FedEx harmed client interests: Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 07:24am EDT
A Fedex truck makes deliveries and pick-ups in the Back Bay in Boston

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will open an investigation into whether FedEx Corp damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The U.S. package delivery company recently did not deliver to the right addressees and addresses in China, Xinhua, which did not give details, said.

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said this week it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx which it alleged had diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the United States and had attempted to reroute two others.

FedEx China did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Pei Li, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
07:24aCHINA TO INVESTIGATE WHETHER FEDEX H : Xinhua
RE
05/31Struggles of transport stocks transmit caution to market
RE
05/30FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week -- Update
DJ
05/30FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week
DJ
05/30FEDEX : Ground Announces Seven-Day Residential Delivery Year-Round
BU
05/29FEDEX : Logistics Launches New Historically Black College and University Employm..
BU
05/29FEDEX : Three crossing guards from Ontario and New Brunswick chosen as Canada's ..
AQ
05/29FedEx is 'harming image' by diverting packages
AQ
05/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Near Intraday Lows As Investors Seek Fresh Mark..
DJ
05/28EXCLUSIVE : Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages 'diverted'
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 771 M
EBIT 2019 5 204 M
Net income 2019 3 500 M
Debt 2019 14 399 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 40 201 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 207 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.06%40 201
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.83%79 981
DEUTSCHE POST AG10.33%36 431
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.25%11 969
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 695
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.49%8 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About