Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package -- 2nd Update

By Chun Han Wong

BEIJING -- Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped by FedEx Corp. to China from the U.S., the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities.

The package was sent by a U.S. client to a sports-gear company in China's southern Fujian province, police in the provincial capital of Fuzhou said Sunday.

Fuzhou police launched the probe after receiving a report and confiscated the gun, according to a microblog post by police in Fuzhou's Jin'an district. The post didn't name the client who sent the package or the recipient company.

Chinese law prohibits the delivery of firearms, and bringing firearms into the country requires a number of permits, including from public-security and customs authorities.

FedEx didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese authorities are already investigating FedEx over the mishandling of packages destined for Chinese telecom-gear maker Huawei Technologies Co. The U.S. delivery company has apologized over the mishandling, which occurred in May, and said it is cooperating with authorities in that probe.

State media accused FedEx of knowingly violating Chinese laws, noting that the alleged gun was shipped during the continuing government probe into the mishandled deliveries.

In its Sunday evening newscast, China Central Television said FedEx must be severely punished for actions that have gravely harmed China's public security and definitely aren't occasional operational errors. It called on the U.S. company to cooperate with the investigation and account for its behavior.

