Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer Cos Up On Signs Of Consumer-Spending Strength -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid signs that American shoppers continue spending heavily, despite renewed Covid-19 spread in many parts of the U.S. and persistently high unemployment.

In a good sign for consumer spending, FedEx reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter sales.

Department store Macy's said nearly all its stores have reopened after a monthslong closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though the retailer warned it could take other measures as states tally more coronavirus infections.

Coca-Cola is discontinuing its Odwalla juice business, and a refrigerated trucking network that delivered fresh drinks to stores, the latest sign of big brands narrowing their focus during the coronavirus pandemic. It's one of the soda giant's biggest ever brand eliminations, which will result in the loss of 300 jobs.

Major auto makers reported sharp drops in second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales, as sweetened discounts and financing deals could not offset factory and dealership closures from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
05:10pTech Up After FedEx Earnings Bode Well For Online Sales Tallies -- Tech Round..
DJ
05:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
05:07pConsumer Cos Up On Signs Of Consumer-Spending Strength -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:04pIndustrials Tick Down After Factory Data, FedEx Earnings -- Industrials Round..
DJ
04:48pPfizer, FedEx rise; United Airlines, General Mills fall
AQ
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up to Start Third Quarter -- Update
DJ
03:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up to Start Third Quarter
DJ
02:26pS&P, Nasdaq close higher on vaccine hopes, improving data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 456 M - -
Net income 2020 1 967 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 36 632 M 36 632 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 379 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 160,80 $
Last Close Price 140,22 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.27%36 632
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-6.48%95 857
DEUTSCHE POST AG-4.29%45 185
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-2.54%12 655
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.41.06%10 371
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.26.14%8 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group