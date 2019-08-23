FEDEX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between September 19, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of FedEx and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fdx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 18, 2018, post-market, FedEx announced weak results for 2Q2019 including a downgrade in fiscal 2019 earnings guidance and a significant profit miss, due in part to lower freight volumes in Europe and a negative change in service mix following a June 2017 cyberattack. On this news, the price of FedEx’s shares declined over 12%.

The case is Rhode Island Laborers’ Pension Fund v. FedEx Corporation, 19-cv-05990.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005357/en/