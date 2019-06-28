Log in
FEDEX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation - FDX

06/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 19, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of FedEx and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fdx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

FedEx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 18, 2018, post-market, FedEx announced weak results for 2Q2019 including a downgrade in fiscal 2019 earnings guidance and a significant profit miss, due in part to lower freight volumes in Europe and a negative change in service mix following a June 2017 cyberattack.

On this news, the price of FedEx's shares declined over 12%.

The case is Rhode Island Laborers' Pension Fund v. FedEx Corporation, 19-cv-05990.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fedex-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-fedex-corporation---fdx-300878156.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
