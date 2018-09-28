FedEx : 2nd Largest FedEx Express Hub Turns 30

September 28, 2018

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the second largest FedEx Express hub in the world. The Indianapolis Hub opened in 1988 with just over 300 team members. Today it is powered by nearly 4,000 team members and has a sort capacity of 99,000 packages per hour. As the Indianapolis Hub celebrates its 30th anniversary, FedEx has plans to invest $1.5 billion to expand the operation over the next seven years.



Amanda Williams began working as a part-time package handler at the FedEx Express Indianapolis Hub in 1988, just a few weeks before the facility opened. As the second largest FedEx hub in the world celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, Williams will be on hand as one of 27 original team members who have been there from the beginning.

Today Williams holds the title of VP and General Manager of the Central Region. In this role, she oversees operations at the Indianapolis Hub as well as 30 other locations in the central region.

We recently sat down with Williams to talk about the evolution of the Indianapolis Hub and how that has paralleled her career growth at FedEx.

Note: If viewing on a mobile device, please click 'listen in browser'