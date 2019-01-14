Log in
FedEx : Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits

01/14/2019 | 05:55pm EST

By Corinne Ramey

FedEx Corp.'s ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million Monday to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly shipped hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes.

The lawsuits, filed by the city and state, had accused FedEx Ground Package System Inc. of illegally delivering cigarettes throughout New York City and state over a decade. The settlement, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, still needs to be approved by a judge.

"For years, FedEx knowingly engaged in illegal and harmful behavior at the expense of New Yorkers' health," state Attorney General Letitia James said in a written statement. "Not only did FedEx violate laws created to protect the public from the serious health risks associated with cigarettes, but they also swindled New York City and State out of millions of dollars in tax revenue."

Zachary Carter, the city's corporation counsel, said the deliveries violated public-health laws intended to deter young people's access to cigarettes.

A spokesman for FedEx didn't immediately comment on the settlement.FedEx has said previously that it works closely with legal authorities to ensure its networks aren't used for prohibited items, but also protects the privacy of its customers and won't open packages without reason. In the settlement, FedEx didn't admit wrongdoing.

In New York City and state, excise taxes on cigarettes are paid through stamps affixed to every pack of cigarettes sold. A distributor pays the taxes, which are passed on to the consumer. The state tax is $4.35 per package of 20 cigarettes, and the city's additional tax is $1.50.

In the lawsuits, the earliest of which was filed in 2013, the city and state accused FedEx of knowingly delivering cigarettes that were unstamped, and therefore, untaxed.

In a ruling in October, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said there was evidence that FedEx knew that some cigarettes it shipped weren't stamped. "It is beyond doubt that certain FedEx employees knew that FedEx was shipping unstamped cigarettes," the judge wrote.

The city and state have previously pursued similar claims. In 2017, a judge ruled United Parcel Service Inc. had illegally shipped millions of cigarettes and ordered the company to pay the city and state about $247 million in damages and penalties. UPS has said it was disappointed in the ruling and has appealed.

