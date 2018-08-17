Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FedEx : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:01am EDT

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2018.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $65 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
09:01aFEDEX : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/16FEDEX : Did You Know? Seven Fast Facts about the 2018 FedEx Annual Report
PU
08/16FEDEX : ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ After Year of Opportunities, Ch..
BU
08/16FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
AQ
08/13FEDEX : 2018 Annual Report and Proxy Statement with Notice of Annual Meeting are..
PU
08/08Old-line Kroger shows new moves in grocery delivery drive
RE
08/07FEDEX : New FedEx Small Business Trade Index Survey Says Trade Boosts the U.S. E..
BU
08/04FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
AQ
08/03FEDEX : to not charge extra for most peak-season home deliveries
RE
08/03FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:02aFedEx declares $0.65 dividend 
08/15UPS : Transformation Initiatives Will Be Beneficial 
08/15Oppenheimer assesses FedEx after management meeting 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
08/09Is It Too Late To Own XPO? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 898 M
EBIT 2019 6 472 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 405 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
P/E ratio 2020 12,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 64 747 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 286 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.32%64 806
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.76%102 364
DEUTSCHE POST-23.09%43 146
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON14.25%12 577
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.45.34%12 564
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.