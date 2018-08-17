FedEx : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2018.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $65 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

