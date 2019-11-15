Log in
FedEx : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
11/15/2019 | 09:01am EST

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable January 2, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $70 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 219 M
EBIT 2020 4 242 M
Net income 2020 2 968 M
Debt 2020 16 569 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 40 879 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 164,56  $
Last Close Price 156,68  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.16%40 879
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE27.22%106 439
DEUTSCHE POST AG43.04%46 531
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.91%12 977
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 903
SINOTRANS LIMITED-27.54%3 725
