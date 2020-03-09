Log in
FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
FEDEX : CFO Alan Graf to Retire; Treasurer Mike Lenz Named Successor
DJ
05:17pFEDEX : CFO Graf to Retire; Lenz to Succeed
DJ
04:33pFEDEX : Announces CFO Transition with Retirement of Alan B. Graf, Jr.
BU
FedEx : CFO Alan Graf to Retire; Treasurer Mike Lenz Named Successor

03/09/2020

By Dave Sebastian

FedEx Corp. said Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf is retiring Dec. 31, and Mike Lenz, the delivery giant's corporate vice president and treasurer, will take over the role.

Mr. Graf, 66 years old, will serve as finance chief until Sept. 22 and remain as executive vice president and senior adviser through the end of the year to guide the transition, the company said Monday.

Mr. Lenz, 56, will become executive vice president and CFO-elect, effective June 1, FedEx said. He joined the company in 2005 as vice president of finance at FedEx Office and was the staff vice president of strategic finance at the company in 2010. Mr. Lenz previously worked for American Airlines Group Inc.

Succeeding Mr. Lenz, effective June 1, as executive vice president and treasurer overseeing tax and corporate development will be Bert Nappier, the regional president for the company's Europe division and chief executive of TNT Express.

Karen Reddington, the company's president of the Asia-Pacific region for FedEx Express, will succeed Mr. Nappier in Europe, the company said, and Kawal Preet, the senior vice president of North and South Pacific operations for FedEx Express, will succeed Ms. Reddington.

Mr. Graf joined the company in 1980 and became finance chief in 1998. He also served as finance chief of FedEx Express.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

