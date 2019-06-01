FedEx : Caught in U.S.-China Tensions--Update

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI -- Chinese authorities are investigating FedEx Corp. over allegations it damaged the interest of customers, state media reported, in the first action against a U.S. company amid U.S.-China heightening tensions over trade and technology.

In brief reports Saturday, state media cited unspecified national agencies as conducting the investigation. The reports alleged that Fedex had "not made deliveries according to the name and address" of the intended recipients in China and that harmed the Chinese customers.

Though the customers were not identified, Fedex earlier this past week apologized publicly for mishandling packages for Huawei Technologies Co., the Chinese telecom giant at the center of an escalating confrontation between Beijing and Washington.

Fedex didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the investigation.

A Huawei spokesman confirmed an investigation into Fedex was under way after the Chinese company filed a complaint with authorities.

FedEx operates an Asia-Pacific hub in the southern city of Guangzhou, in China's export manufacturing base. Headquartered locally in Shanghai, it has 9,500 staff in China and its logistics network covers 400 Chinese cities, according to the company's website.

An investigation into a major American company marks a change in strategy in China's retaliation for U.S. tariffs and clampdown on Huawei, and adds to a spiraling deterioration in relations. On Saturday, both Beijing and Washington began imposing previously announced higher tariffs on a range of each other's goods.

Many experts on U.S.-China relations on both sides think that a meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 major nations in Japan late this month offers the best chance to move ahead on trade. A parade of former senior Chinese officials, at a forum in Beijing on Friday, sounded pessimistic. Dai Xianglong, former central bank governor, said that a major breakthrough is unlikely and friction between the two countries is likely to last.

For the past year-plus, Beijing has mostly responded to the U.S.'s raising of tariffs with its own punitive levies and instead of pressuring companies presented China as a welcoming place to invest. That changed after trade talks derailed last month amid U.S. accusations that China was backsliding in the negotiations and Washington restricted Huawei's access to U.S. software and components. U.S. officials accuse Huawei of abetting espionage by the Chinese government. Huawei denies the allegations, saying its equipment is secure and that it hasn't and will not spy.

Beijing upped its rhetoric against the U.S., suggesting among other options that China use its market-leading position in processing rare earths, which are used in a variety of high-tech hardware, to deny sales to the U.S.

China's Commerce Ministry announced Friday that it is setting up an "unreliable entity list" -- a blacklist of foreign companies, organizations and individuals that break contracts, harm Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons or damage national security interests. Details of the targets or the consequences of being listed were not released.

Immediately after the announcement of the blacklist, Chinese social media users suggested FedEx as a target. Reuters news agency first reported this past week that Huawei accused FedEx of diverting to the U.S. two packages sent from Japan to Huawei addresses in China and attempting to divert two others from Vietnam.

The news stirred up accusations on social media that Fedex was assisting Washington's clampdown, and China's government chimed in.

"Fedex needs to give a reasonable explanation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Wednesday. "I wonder whether such misrouting happens a lot? That doesn't seem right for a big company like Fedex."

In its apology on Tuesday, posted on Chinese social-media site Weibo, Fedex said an error had caused several packages belonging to Huawei to be sent to the U.S. instead of China. "We apologize for the misdirection of a small number of Huawei packages. We confirm that no external party required FedEx to make these shipments," it said.

Mats Harborn, until recently the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, called the new Chinese blacklist a warning shot. "This is the first time we're seeing the Chinese government really doing something that targets companies," he said Friday.

Chinese authorities have opened investigations into American and other foreign companies in the past, sometimes with the seeming intent of pressuring them or their governments on other issues. Microsoft Corp., for example, got hit with an antitrust investigation five years ago over bundling and other issues with its Office and Windows software; at the time, Beijing was concerned about Microsoft's efforts to switch users to Windows 8 operating system and banned government offices from procuring the system.

In 2017, after South Korea's government agreed to deploy a U.S. anti-missile battery and ignore Beijing's objections about the system, a retail affiliate of conglomerate Lotte Group found its supermarkets and hypermarts in China targeted by boycotts and intrusive inspections. Beijing denied a connection.

