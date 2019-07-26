Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : China Probe Dismisses FedEx Claim That Huawei Parcel Misdelivery Was Accidental -Xinhua

07/26/2019 | 12:35am EDT

--U.S. shipping giant FedEx's claim that it unintentionally misdirected Huawei packages to the U.S. "doesn't accord with facts," the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing unnamed government agencies.

--According to Xinhua, investigators found that FedEx held onto over 100 China-bound parcels meant for Huawei and uncovered other unspecified irregularities.

--FedEx didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Full story: bit.ly/2SDK7An

--Liyan Qi

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

