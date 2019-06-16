Log in
FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : China's FedEx probe should not be seen as retaliation - Xinhua

0
06/16/2019
A Fedex truck makes deliveries and pick-ups in the Back Bay in Boston

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's investigation into FedEx Corp over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, amid worsening relations between China and the United States.

The inquiry was aimed at sending a message that any economic entity in China should abide by the country's laws and regulations, it said in a commentary.

"China is willing to share the opportunities in its courier market with foreign investors. Undermining Chinese clients' legitimate rights and interests, however, is not acceptable," Xinhua said.

China launched an investigation into FedEx Corp on Friday over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

The move came after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd complained that the U.S. company had diverted parcels destined for the Chinese tech giant's addresses in Asia to the United States. FedEx said the packages were "misrouted in error".

The investigation has fuelled concerns that more U.S. companies with operations in China could be caught up in frictions between the two countries, after Washington put Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 763 M
EBIT 2019 5 202 M
Net income 2019 3 499 M
Debt 2019 14 399 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 9,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 41 176 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION2.69%39 696
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.19%81 023
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.51%36 837
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.46%12 066
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 017
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.04%8 350
