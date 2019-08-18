Log in
FedEx : Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package -- Update

08/18/2019 | 07:25am EDT

By Chun Han Wong

BEIJING -- Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped to China from the U.S. and handled by FedEx Corp. from the U.S., state media said, the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities.

The package was sent by a U.S. client to a sports-gear company in China's southern Fujian province, the government-run Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing police in the city of Fuzhou, the provincial capital.

Fuzhou police launched the probe after receiving a report and confiscated the gun, Xinhua said. The agency didn't name the client who sent the package or the recipient company.

Chinese law prohibits the delivery of firearms, and bringing firearms into the country requires a number of permits, including from public-security and customs authorities.

FedEx didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese authorities are already investigating FedEx over the alleged mishandling of packages destined for Chinese telecom gear-maker Huawei Technologies Co. The U.S. delivery giant has apologized over that issue, which occurred in May, and said it is cooperating with authorities in that probe.

Write to Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
