FedEx : Delivers Vince Lombardi Trophy to Atlanta In Advance of Super Bowl LIII

The professional football world is descending upon Atlanta in preparation for Super Bowl LIII, and one special piece of hardware has already arrived courtesy of FedEx, the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. FedEx Express provided safe and on-time delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, marking one milestone in the celebration surrounding The Big Game.

“The Vince Lombardi Trophy is one of the most recognizable and iconic trophies in sports, and its delivery by FedEx kicks off an exciting week of Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications, FedEx. “The Lombardi Trophy is one of the more than a billion shipments FedEx delivers each year, and on behalf of more than 450,000 team members around the world, we are honored to deliver the trophy to football fans for the 19th consecutive year.”

The historic trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that features the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LIII’ along with the NFL shield.

Kent Buchanan, an Atlanta-area resident and FedEx Express courier for 23 years, made the final delivery to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai with the help of Jerome Bettis, Super Bowl XL Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The famous trophy was monitored by SenseAware®, a FedEx innovation. SenseAware proactively tracked its journey from NFL Headquarters in New York to the Georgia World Congress Center where it is now on display. The device also tracks environmental factors such as temperature and humidity and monitors light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before its arrival in Atlanta. The proactive nature of SenseAware service empowers customers to make real-time decisions for their shipments.

Throughout the week, fans visiting the Atlanta area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, pro football's interactive theme park at the Georgia World Congress Center. On Sunday, Feb. 3, it will be awarded to either Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots, commemorating a Super Bowl champion for the 2018-19 NFL season.

“We love giving our fans the chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the Super Bowl champions,” said Mary Pat Augenthaler, NFL Vice President of Events. “We’re proud to have continued the tradition with FedEx this year during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.”

