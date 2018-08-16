FedEx : Did You Know? Seven Fast Facts about the 2018 FedEx Annual Report

Log in
08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

August 16, 2018

[Attachment]

'It was a year of opportunities and challenges - anticipated and unexpected - and FedEx emerged more competitive than ever,' says Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith in the 2018 Annual Report.

We successfully delivered humanitarian supplies, served customers, overcame challenges, and executed our business strategy because of two unique competitive advantages: our networks and our people. Smith says he has 'never been so optimistic' about our future, writing, 'It's going to be a great time for everyone who wants to be involved in this fantastic enterprise called FedEx.'

Here are seven fast facts highlighting this year's Annual Report.

  1. $4.6B: Record net income.
  2. 150+: Pets relocated by FedEx from overcrowded animal shelters in Florida after Hurricane Irma.
  3. 2: Years of extraordinary collaboration between FedEx Express and TNT Express team members forged by Herculean efforts to turn adversity into advantage after a massive cyberattack.
  4. 50,000: Convenient, secure locations where U.S. consumers can pick up their packages.
  5. 20: Fully electric Tesla Semi trucks ordered by FedEx Freight, where nearly all linehaul tractors are equipped with advanced safety features.
  6. 670: Aircraft in the FedEx Express fleet, the world's largest all-cargo aircraft fleet and one reason why our networks are next to impossible to duplicate.
  7. 30: Custom shirts hand-washed, dried, repacked, and shipped by two FedEx Purple Promise Award winners just in time for an event honoring military veterans.

Visit our website for more context to these stats and additional insights contained in Mr. Smith's annual letter to shareowners.

Online bonus content highlights why our global transportation solutions are vital for e-commerce growth; introduces you to Jefe, a self-driving tugger hauling bulky goods for FedEx Ground, and Sam the robot, who works in a FedEx Office location; and explores the role FedEx plays in disaster response, which was especially critical in the wake of devastating hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, and wildfires in FY18.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:00:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 898 M
EBIT 2019 6 472 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 405 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
P/E ratio 2020 12,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 64 806 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 286 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.34%64 806
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.76%102 364
DEUTSCHE POST-24.13%43 146
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.30%12 577
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.47.29%12 564
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 470
