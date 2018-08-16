FedEx : Did You Know? Seven Fast Facts about the 2018 FedEx Annual Report

August 16, 2018

'It was a year of opportunities and challenges - anticipated and unexpected - and FedEx emerged more competitive than ever,' says Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith in the 2018 Annual Report.

We successfully delivered humanitarian supplies, served customers, overcame challenges, and executed our business strategy because of two unique competitive advantages: our networks and our people. Smith says he has 'never been so optimistic' about our future, writing, 'It's going to be a great time for everyone who wants to be involved in this fantastic enterprise called FedEx.'

Here are seven fast facts highlighting this year's Annual Report.

$4.6B: Record net income. 150+: Pets relocated by FedEx from overcrowded animal shelters in Florida after Hurricane Irma. 2: Years of extraordinary collaboration between FedEx Express and TNT Express team members forged by Herculean efforts to turn adversity into advantage after a massive cyberattack. 50,000: Convenient, secure locations where U.S. consumers can pick up their packages. 20: Fully electric Tesla Semi trucks ordered by FedEx Freight, where nearly all linehaul tractors are equipped with advanced safety features. 670: Aircraft in the FedEx Express fleet, the world's largest all-cargo aircraft fleet and one reason why our networks are next to impossible to duplicate. 30: Custom shirts hand-washed, dried, repacked, and shipped by two FedEx Purple Promise Award winners just in time for an event honoring military veterans.

Visit our website for more context to these stats and additional insights contained in Mr. Smith's annual letter to shareowners.

Online bonus content highlights why our global transportation solutions are vital for e-commerce growth; introduces you to Jefe, a self-driving tugger hauling bulky goods for FedEx Ground, and Sam the robot, who works in a FedEx Office location; and explores the role FedEx plays in disaster response, which was especially critical in the wake of devastating hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, and wildfires in FY18.