FedEx : Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon & Water Mission Team Up to Deliver Supplies and Aid to the Bahamas

09/09/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

More than $500,000 worth of lifesaving supplies transported to Nassau

More than 56,000 pounds of critical aid is on the ground and in the hands of relief workers in the Bahamas. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) delivered the emergency supplies via a dedicated flight today to help the people and communities devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

FedEx supported these disaster relief efforts through its relationships with humanitarian organizations including Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon and Water Mission.

Team members loaded the FedEx Express Boeing 757 today in Memphis with medicines and medical supplies, hygiene kits, water treatment systems as well as International Medical Corps’ Mobile Health Facility. The cargo jet also carried employee relief supplies and generators for FedEx team members. Everything was unloaded upon arrival in Nassau where relief organizations had teams on the ground ready to deliver the critical aid where it’s needed most.

“Many of the people in these hard-hit communities have lost everything and are in desperate need of help. On behalf of the more than 450,000 FedEx team members around the world, we are proud to be able to use our global network to provide these lifesaving resources,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corporation. “We are inspired by the passion of these organizations and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others, and we will continue to work with them as they help with recovery efforts.”

The relief effort is part of the company’s FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative, where the company uses its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to help organizations with mission-critical needs in times of disaster. The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is also part of the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

Video is available for download at: http://about.van.fedex.com/media-downloads/

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $70 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
