FedEx : Express Strengthens Operations and Services with the Opening of New Ramp at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport

February 6, 2019

SAN JUAN, P.R., February 6, 2019 - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, announced today the official inauguration of its new state-of-the-art San Juan Airport ramp operation located at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The opening of the new facility is part of the company's plan to increase its operational efficiency and meet its growing customer demands.

'Since we started our operations in Puerto Rico nearly 40 years ago, this market has been instrumental in our growth and success in the region,' said Basil Khalil, vice president of Operations of Puerto Rico, Caribbean and Central America, FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Division. 'The opening of our new FedEx Express San Juan Airport ramp is another milestone toward our commitment to strengthening our infrastructure while providing our customers in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean enhanced services and greater connectivity to the global market.'

As a gateway to the Caribbean, the 70,000-square-foot facility integrates delivery, pick-up and air operations under one roof. Sorting capacity is up to 2,400 packages per hour, and 14 truck-loading docks enable rapid movement of freight across the different modes of transportation. All these enhancements enable the company to respond more quickly and efficiently to the needs of its customers.

The complex, built to suit FedEx specifications, will be equipped with refrigerated and temperature-controlled capabilities to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, main sectors in the economy of Puerto Rico. The new ramp, which replaces the former FedEx facility, allows for better aircraft positioning to facilitate on-time departures and same-business-day services, including those available to St. Thomas and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, FedEx sent more than 100 relief flights to Puerto Rico, delivering more than 12.8 million pounds of medicines, hygiene kits, water and other supplies.