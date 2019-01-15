Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Express to Acquire International Express Business Of Flying Cargo Group in Israel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:39am EST

January 15, 2019

[Attachment]

MEMPHIS, Tenn., and TEL AVIV, Israel, January 15, 2019-FedEx Express and Flying Cargo Group are pleased to announce that after nearly 30 years of close cooperation providing International Express transportation services to the Israeli market, they have reached a conditional agreement under which FedEx Express will acquire the International Express business of Flying Cargo Group in Israel. The announcement comes as Flying Cargo's service agreement with FedEx Express is coming to an end.

'Israel has been and remains an important market for FedEx, and our strong reputation in the market is built on nearly 30 years of trust with our partner and the employees of Flying Cargo,' said Bert Nappier, president of FedEx Express Europe and CEO of TNT. 'This exciting acquisition, once closed, leverages that relationship to offer customers an even broader portfolio of services with a seamless link to our unrivaled global network.'

'It was a privilege introducing FedEx Express to the Israeli market,' said Avi and Dany Reik, owners of Flying Cargo Group. 'This step demonstrates the successful relationship. We are convinced that while the Flying Cargo Group will continue to develop our other logistics and distribution businesses, FedEx Express will even better meet the evolving needs of customers in Israel.'

FedEx Express began serving Israel through the International Division of Flying Cargo Express in 1990, ultimately providing a wide range of international express transportation services, including import and export of shipments to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Since May 2016, TNT Express-including TNT in Israel-has been part of the global FedEx group of companies.

The Flying Cargo Group is a leader in logistics services, warehousing, fulfillment and distribution of goods in Israel. The services offered by the Flying Cargo Group include e-commerce, return goods services and domestic pick-up and delivery in Israel, and it will continue to own and manage these activities.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first half of calendar year 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval. Upon closing, the current license agreement between FedEx Express and Flying Cargo Group will expire. Until regulatory approval is obtained and the transaction is closed, FedEx Express, through its TNT subsidiary in Israel, and Flying Cargo Group's International Express business in Israel will continue to operate independently.[Attachment]

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
11:39aFEDEX : Express to Acquire International Express Business Of Flying Cargo Group ..
PU
11:34aFEDEX : Named one of Forbes 2019 Best Employers for Diversity
PU
02:49aFEDEX : Settles Suits On Cigarette Shipments
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation -..
DJ
01/14FEDEX : Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation
DJ
01/08U.S. retail imports level off after China tariff avoidance rush
RE
01/07FEDEX : Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named fedex president
AQ
01/03Forecast Cuts from Apple, Delta Raise Concerns on Corporate Health -- Update
DJ
01/03FEDEX CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 940 M
EBIT 2019 5 570 M
Net income 2019 3 824 M
Debt 2019 14 214 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 44 782 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 225 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION5.99%44 782
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.39%85 184
DEUTSCHE POST4.18%35 343
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.46%11 786
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.42%11 339
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 833
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.