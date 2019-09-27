FedEx : Freight Technicians Dominate at TMCSuperTech for Seventh Year in a Row

Led by Kelby Bentley, who captured the Grand Champion title, fleet maintenance technicians from FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), captured five of the top 10 finishes at the 2019 TMCSuperTech competition held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TMCSuperTech is the American Trucking Associations’ premier skills competition for professional commercial vehicle technicians and is organized by the ATA Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Professional Technician Development Committee.

This is the seventh straight year FedEx Freight had a technician win the Grand Champion title. Bentley, a technician at the Greensboro service center, joins Phillip Pinter (2018), Mark McLean Jr. (2013, 2014, 2017) and Eric Vos (2015, 2016) as Grand Champions over the past seven years. Bentley also won a skills test station – Tractor PMI.

Doug Nickles (Rock Island, Illinois) finished as the national runner-up. Philip Barlow (Jacksonville, Florida) earned the fifth-place title. Larry Coatney (Harrison, Arkansas) placed sixth. Eighth-place went to Matt Sloan (Jacksonville, Florida).

Two other FedEx Freight technicians finished first and second in the Trailer Track Competition. Joseph Paul (Des Moines, Iowa) captured the Trailer Champion title. Cory Westfall (Effingham, Illinois) was the runner-up.

FedEx Freight also captured the team trophy for the seventh consecutive year, thanks to the combined scores of Bentley and Coatney. FedEx Freight remains the only fleet to ever win the team competition since its inception in 2013.

More than 120 technicians from across the industry faced off in the competition. They were challenged with a written exam and hands-on skills tasks which tested each technician’s knowledge of shop safety, precision measuring, safety and environment, brakes, trailer lighting systems, torque, electrical, preventative maintenance and more.

“I’m incredibly proud of our FedEx Freight competitors, who delivered another outstanding performance at this year’s TMCSuperTech,” said John Smith, President & CEO of FedEx Freight. “These technicians keep our fleet running on a daily basis; allowing FedEx Freight to deliver the Purple Promise to our customers. Their impressive skills are critical to our commitment to Safety Above All.”

FedEx Freight fleet maintenance technicians earned the opportunity to represent the company at SuperTech through their performance during the company’s internal skills competition, Top Wrench. More than 660 technicians competed in Top Wrench competitions this year.

As part of its support of STEM/Employment Pathways, FedEx Freight sponsored five student technicians who competed at FutureTech, TMC’s National Student Technician Competition, which was held in conjunction with SuperTech.

Four of the students sponsored by FedEx Freight won skills stations, while two finished among the top three. Travis Cox, Lincoln Technical Institute student and Shop Technician – Hartford, Connecticut finished first. Jacob Sweatt (Forsyth Technical Community College, Winston-Salem Transportation Center) finished second.

