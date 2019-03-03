FedEx : Gloria R. Boyland Named to Black Enterprise's 2019 List of Most Powerful Women in Corporate America

March 3, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2019-FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that Gloria R. Boyland, Corporate Vice President of Operations and Service Support, has been named to Black Enterprise's 2019 List of Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, the publication's exclusive listing of the highest ranking and most influential African American female executives in the country. This special report serves as both a report on the achievements of women of color and as a resource for corporate influencers across the globe

'Gloria has a long history as an extraordinary leader at FedEx,' said Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. 'She has a remarkable ability to lead people, which is an integral part of our corporate culture here at FedEx. We are honored that Black Enterprise is acknowledging Gloria for her extensive accomplishments and we thank her for her tremendous contributions to our company.'

Boyland first joined FedEx Corporation in 2004. As Corporate Vice President of Operations and Service Support, she is responsible for evaluation and leadership of priority advanced operations technology initiatives, service quality improvements, customer experience improvements, and new service offerings for the company. In her role as a thought leader for several innovative technologies at FedEx, Boyland is currently leading the development of the recently announced FedEx SameDay Bot. She is also leading emerging vehicle technologies for the company and was the driving force behind the FedEx-Volvo platooning test, the first public on-highway showcase of platooning technology between a major truck manufacturer and a transportation company in the U.S.

For more information about Black Enterprise's 2019 List of Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/most-powerful-women-in-corporate-america/.