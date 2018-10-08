Log in
FedEx : How a Roll of Tape Helps Save Lives

10/08/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

October 8, 2018

'If I am at my farm across the highway and don't get home by dusk, I end up sleeping in the fields. I won't cross the road after dark.'

That's just one person's experience in Topisi, a village in central Botswana, but many other residents have similar stories.

They aren't afraid of wild animals.

They aren't afraid of being robbed.

They're afraid of being hit by a moving vehicle.

The combination of donkey carts being the main mode of transportation, and the A1 Highway cutting through villages with no streetlights, can be deadly.

A volunteer group, The Society of Road Safety Ambassadors, experienced firsthand what was happening in their country and set out to make a difference.

See how a simple task, using a roll of tape, helped cut donkey cart accidents in seven villages by over 40 percent in one year.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 20:37:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 379 M
EBIT 2019 6 117 M
Net income 2019 4 514 M
Debt 2019 13 172 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
P/E ratio 2020 12,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 62 206 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.40%62 206
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.60%100 867
DEUTSCHE POST-25.38%42 260
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON12.37%12 672
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.49.42%12 431
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 519
