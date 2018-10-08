FedEx : How a Roll of Tape Helps Save Lives

October 8, 2018
'If I am at my farm across the highway and don't get home by dusk, I end up sleeping in the fields. I won't cross the road after dark.'
That's just one person's experience in Topisi, a village in central Botswana, but many other residents have similar stories.
They aren't afraid of wild animals.
They aren't afraid of being robbed.
They're afraid of being hit by a moving vehicle.
The combination of donkey carts being the main mode of transportation, and the A1 Highway cutting through villages with no streetlights, can be deadly.
A volunteer group, The Society of Road Safety Ambassadors, experienced firsthand what was happening in their country and set out to make a difference.
See how a simple task, using a roll of tape, helped cut donkey cart accidents in seven villages by over 40 percent in one year.
