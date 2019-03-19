Log in
FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
My previous session
03/19 05:29:54 pm
171.875 USD   -5.77%
News 
FedEx : Lowers Outlook as Express Unit Struggles

FedEx : Lowers Outlook as Express Unit Struggles

03/19/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

By Paul Ziobro

FedEx Corp. cut its outlook for the second consecutive quarter after it reported a decline in revenue in its express unit and lower profit in its ground business from the higher cost of operating six days a week.

The global delivery giant said softening macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade trends continue to harm its international shipping business. Shippers also are sending lighter packages using slower, cheaper options in the express business, where the average price charged per package fell 2%.

FedEx Chief Executive Fred Smith said the results were below expectations. "We are focused on initiatives to improve our performance."

FedEx is navigating a period of turbulence in its express air-delivery unit. It has switched CEOs at the unit twice in the past three months and is struggling to smoothly integrate the European delivery company TNT Express, which it bought for $4.8 billion in 2016.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based company is trying to absorb the slowdown by reducing international capacity, limiting hiring and cutting back on discretionary spending. It recently enacted an voluntary buyout program for employees to save up to $275 million a year. Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf on Tuesday said the company is looking at additional actions in light of weaker-than-expected revenue.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., FedEx's ground business posted a 6% drop in operating income, in part due to higher costs from moving to a six-day operating schedule year-round. Previously, FedEx would operate six or seven days a week around the holiday season but rising demand for shipments has pushed the company to use its delivery network more.

For the quarter ended Feb. 28, FedEx reported a profit of $739 million, or $2.80 a share, compared with $2.07 billion, or $7.59 a share, a year earlier, when the company benefited from a lower deferred-tax liability due to the new tax law. Adjusted for integration expenses and the tax benefit, per-share earnings were $3.03 compared with $3.72 last year.

Revenue rose 3% to $17 billion. The express unit posted a 1% revenue drop, while revenue in the ground unit rose 9%.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv most recently expected earnings of $3.11 a share on $17.67 billion in revenue.

For the year, FedEx projected earnings of between $11.95 and $13.10 a share, down from $12.65 to $13.40 previously.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 878 M
EBIT 2019 5 508 M
Net income 2019 3 782 M
Debt 2019 14 151 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
P/E ratio 2020 10,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 47 614 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION10.32%47 614
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.49%95 216
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.67%41 499
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.42%13 140
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.05%10 721
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 150
