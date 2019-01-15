FedEx : Named one of Forbes 2019 Best Employers for Diversity

January 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 15, 2019-FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the country's 2019 Best Employers for Diversity. This prestigious list is a ranking of 500 employers across the US that have created measurable pathways to ensure diversity is represented among their workforce, senior leadership team, board of directors and pool of suppliers.

'At FedEx, our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a vital business priority and an integral part of our corporate culture,' said David J. Bronczek, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. 'As a global transportation company serving more than 220 countries and territories, we value the diverse perspectives and backgrounds of our more than 450,000 team members across the globe. We are honored to be included on this year's Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list.'

This latest honor is but one of a long list of accolades FedEx has recently received for fostering an environment where all individuals are embraced and diverse perspectives are celebrated and valued. In the past year alone, the company has been recognized as a Top Corporation for Women Business Enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, as one of the World's Top Companies for HR by Workforce Magazine, and as both a Best Workplace for Diversity and a Best Company to Work for by Fortune Magazine. The company was also recognized for achieving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, designating it a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. And just this month, Black Enterprise named FedEx one of its 50 Best Companies for Diversity and included FedEx executive Gloria R. Boyland on its Most Powerful Women in Corporate America list.

To compile the Best Employers for Diversity list, Forbes sent surveys to a vast sample of more than 50,000 US employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within their US operations to better understand both their ethnic and gender composition, as well as the programs they offer to foster an inclusive working environment. Surveyed companies were evaluated on four specific criteria: direct recommendations, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and boards, and diversity KPIs.

For more information about Forbes list of 2019 Best Employers for Diversity and to see the full list of companies recognized this year, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity/list/.