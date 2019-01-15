Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Named one of Forbes 2019 Best Employers for Diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:34am EST

January 15, 2019

[Attachment]

MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 15, 2019-FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the country's 2019 Best Employers for Diversity. This prestigious list is a ranking of 500 employers across the US that have created measurable pathways to ensure diversity is represented among their workforce, senior leadership team, board of directors and pool of suppliers.

'At FedEx, our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a vital business priority and an integral part of our corporate culture,' said David J. Bronczek, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. 'As a global transportation company serving more than 220 countries and territories, we value the diverse perspectives and backgrounds of our more than 450,000 team members across the globe. We are honored to be included on this year's Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list.'

This latest honor is but one of a long list of accolades FedEx has recently received for fostering an environment where all individuals are embraced and diverse perspectives are celebrated and valued. In the past year alone, the company has been recognized as a Top Corporation for Women Business Enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, as one of the World's Top Companies for HR by Workforce Magazine, and as both a Best Workplace for Diversity and a Best Company to Work for by Fortune Magazine. The company was also recognized for achieving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, designating it a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. And just this month, Black Enterprise named FedEx one of its 50 Best Companies for Diversity and included FedEx executive Gloria R. Boyland on its Most Powerful Women in Corporate America list.

To compile the Best Employers for Diversity list, Forbes sent surveys to a vast sample of more than 50,000 US employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within their US operations to better understand both their ethnic and gender composition, as well as the programs they offer to foster an inclusive working environment. Surveyed companies were evaluated on four specific criteria: direct recommendations, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and boards, and diversity KPIs.

For more information about Forbes list of 2019 Best Employers for Diversity and to see the full list of companies recognized this year, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity/list/.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
11:39aFEDEX : Express to Acquire International Express Business Of Flying Cargo Group ..
PU
11:34aFEDEX : Named one of Forbes 2019 Best Employers for Diversity
PU
02:49aFEDEX : Settles Suits On Cigarette Shipments
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation -..
DJ
01/14FEDEX : Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Cigarette-Shipment Lawsuits
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation
DJ
01/08U.S. retail imports level off after China tariff avoidance rush
RE
01/07FEDEX : Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named fedex president
AQ
01/03Forecast Cuts from Apple, Delta Raise Concerns on Corporate Health -- Update
DJ
01/03FEDEX CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 940 M
EBIT 2019 5 570 M
Net income 2019 3 824 M
Debt 2019 14 214 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 44 782 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 225 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION5.99%44 782
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.39%85 184
DEUTSCHE POST4.18%35 343
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON0.46%11 786
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.42%11 339
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 833
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.