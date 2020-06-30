Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Reports $334 Million 4Q Loss While Revenue Beat Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

By Allison Prang

FedEx Corp., whose volumes have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported a drop in revenue and a more than $300 million loss in its fourth quarter.

FedEx said the pandemic affected essentially all of the company's revenue and expense lines. The company said residential deliveries in its ground unit and that charter and transpacific flights in its express unit jumped. The company said those increases led to incremental expenses.

Commercial volumes dropped because of business closures, FedEx said.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported a loss of $334 million, or $1.28 a share. FedEx's loss a year ago was $1.97 billion, or $7.56 a share.

The company said adjusted earnings were $2.53 a share. FactSet said analysts expected $1.58 a share in adjusted earnings for the quarter.

Revenue was $17.4 billion, more than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. While revenue topped estimates, it fell from $17.8 billion a year ago.

The company had about $125 million in operating expenses related to the pandemic that went toward personal protective equipment, among other things.

The company said it wasn't giving an outlook for earnings for the new fiscal year "as the timing and pace of an economic recovery are uncertain." FedEx did say it is expecting about $4.9 billion in capital expenditures, which would be down about $1 billion from the prior fiscal year.

Shares of FedEx gained 9.2% to $140.22 in after-hours trading.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
04:50pFEDEX : Reports $334 Million 4Q Loss While Revenue Beat Expectations
DJ
04:26pFEDEX : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pFEDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:04pFEDEX CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings
BU
06/26FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25FEDEX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
06/24FEDEX : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/23Wirecard Says Missing Billions Don't Exist Wirecard's$2.1 Billion Probably Ne..
DJ
06/22Wirecard Says Missing $2 Billion Probably Doesn't Exist -- 4th Update
DJ
06/22Wirecard Says Missing $2 Billion Probably Doesn't Exist -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 456 M - -
Net income 2020 1 967 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 35 151 M 35 151 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 379 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 144,76 $
Last Close Price 134,55 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.02%35 151
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-8.32%94 391
DEUTSCHE POST AG-6.29%44 216
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-4.77%12 365
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.43.09%10 319
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.80%8 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group