Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Santa's Helpers Make Special Trees for Troops Delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 07:55pm CET

December 21, 2018

Who knew some of Santa's biggest helpers were FedEx Freight drivers?

Since Santa and Mrs. Claus can't be everywhere before the holidays, FedEx Freight drivers, Chuck and Sarah Fiske step in to help. For the past seven years, the husband and wife duo have visited schools, daycares and nursing homes with one mission: to bring joy to children of all ages by playing the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This holiday season, the Fiskes' traveled more than 600 miles from their home in Butte, Montana to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington to help the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation deliver Christmas trees for the Trees for Troops program.

Since 2005, FedEx has helped deliver over 200,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military bases across the U.S. and internationally to help make the holidays special for our troops and military families.

Now, cozy up to the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and watch the Fiskes spread holiday cheer.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 18:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
07:55pFEDEX : Santa's Helpers Make Special Trees for Troops Delivery
PU
05:20pNike shares rise as strong quarterly results allay China demand concerns
RE
01:14pAmazon to Lease 10 More Freighters from Air Transport Services
DJ
12/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Tumble After Fed Raises Rates Again, Lowers Expectati..
DJ
12/19GlaxoSmithKline and General Mills climb while FedEx drops
AQ
12/19Wall St. tumbles as investors fret over Fed policy update
RE
12/19Global stocks sink after Fed hike, bonds rally
RE
12/19Global stocks sink after Fed hike, bonds rally
RE
12/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : European retail storm casts a shadow over U.S. holi..
RE
12/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GSK pulls FTSE 100 out of three-day rut, focus on Fed
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 039 M
EBIT 2019 5 663 M
Net income 2019 3 860 M
Debt 2019 14 132 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,97
P/E ratio 2020 9,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 42 089 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 231 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-34.88%42 089
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-21.16%80 716
DEUTSCHE POST-40.33%33 596
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON2.71%11 467
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.35%10 895
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.