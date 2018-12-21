FedEx : Santa's Helpers Make Special Trees for Troops Delivery

December 21, 2018

Who knew some of Santa's biggest helpers were FedEx Freight drivers?

Since Santa and Mrs. Claus can't be everywhere before the holidays, FedEx Freight drivers, Chuck and Sarah Fiske step in to help. For the past seven years, the husband and wife duo have visited schools, daycares and nursing homes with one mission: to bring joy to children of all ages by playing the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This holiday season, the Fiskes' traveled more than 600 miles from their home in Butte, Montana to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington to help the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation deliver Christmas trees for the Trees for Troops program.

Since 2005, FedEx has helped deliver over 200,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military bases across the U.S. and internationally to help make the holidays special for our troops and military families.

Now, cozy up to the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and watch the Fiskes spread holiday cheer.

