FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx Shares Fall After Lower Outlook From Trade Tensions

09/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Shares of FedEx plunged about 12% to $151.23 Wednesday after the logistics company cut its forecast for the year.

The Memphis, Tenn., company lowered its revenue outlook and said it expects earnings to fall in its current fiscal year.

The profit warning comes after the company posted an 11% drop in its first-quarter net income, driven by weakness in its Express unit.

Shares of FedEx are down about 6% this year and off roughly 37% over the past 12 months.

Analysts across the board downgraded their price estimates for the company's stock. Stifel cut its rating on the company from "buy" to "hold" and lowered its price target to $171 from $185 a share. Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target to $120 from $131 and JPMorgan & Chase Co. lowered its target to $146 from $168 a share.

"FedEx is tied heavily to the global macro and U.S. economy, so to work, we believe the tailwinds need to be favorable, and currently they're not," the Stifel analysts said in a research note. "The 'self-help' related to continued margin expansion at FedEx Express that management had been touting the past couple of years has practically disappeared."

Shares of logistics rival United Parcel Service were down 1.3% and shares of the parent company of DHL, Deutsche Post AG, were off 1.6%.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG -1.43% 30.29 Delayed Quote.28.48%
FEDEX CORPORATION -13.91% 149.035 Delayed Quote.7.59%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.74% 3142 Delayed Quote.11.47%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.12% 118.43 Delayed Quote.22.07%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.57% 43.97 Delayed Quote.11.50%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.85% 120.03 Delayed Quote.25.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 031 M
EBIT 2020 4 283 M
Net income 2020 2 975 M
Debt 2020 16 976 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 45 216 M
