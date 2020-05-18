Log in
FedEx Corporation FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Shares Rise on Shipments Partnership With Microsoft

05/18/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

By Maria Armental

FedEx Corp. and Microsoft Corp. struck a strategic partnership to offer customers more control over and insight about global shipments.

FedEx's shares rose nearly 9% to $116.87, while Microsoft gained 1.1% to $185.16.

The partnership combines FedEx's logistics network with Microsoft's cloud.

FedEx Surround, the first offering under the companies' collaboration, would give customers near-real-time insights, down to a ZIP Code level. In addition to more information about a package's location, customers would also know more about global commerce conditions and challenges that could affect shipments, such as severe weather or natural disasters, mechanical delays or incorrect addresses.

"Now more than ever, organizations are counting on an efficient and capable supply chain to remain competitive and open for business," Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a statement. "Together with FedEx, we will apply the power of Azure, Dynamics 365 and their AI capabilities to this urgent need, building new commerce experiences that transform logistics for our mutual customers around the world."

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 8.70% 116.885 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.02% 185.02 Delayed Quote.16.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 704 M
EBIT 2020 3 048 M
Net income 2020 2 168 M
Debt 2020 17 162 M
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 28 090 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 133,32 $
Last Close Price 107,52 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-28.89%28 090
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-22.24%78 484
DEUTSCHE POST AG-20.91%35 911
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-8.34%11 901
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.0.16%9 129
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.51%6 783
