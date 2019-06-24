Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Statement Regarding FedEx Corporation's Lawsuit Against the U.S. Department of Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

June 24, 2019

FedEx Corp. announced today that it has filed suit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia seeking to enjoin the U.S. Department of Commerce from enforcing prohibitions contained in the Export Administration Regulations ('EAR') against FedEx.

June 24, 2019

FedEx Corp. announced today that it has filed suit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia seeking to enjoin the U.S. Department of Commerce from enforcing prohibitions contained in the Export Administration Regulations ('EAR') against FedEx. FedEx believes that the EAR violate common carriers' rights to due process under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as they unreasonably hold common carriers strictly liable for shipments that may violate the EAR without requiring evidence that the carriers had knowledge of any violations. This puts an impossible burden on a common carrier such as FedEx to know the origin and technological make-up of the contents of all the shipments it handles and whether they comply with the EAR.

As a company that is committed to complying with all laws and regulations in the countries we serve, FedEx strongly supports the objectives of U.S. export control laws. We have invested heavily in our internal export control compliance program. However, we believe that the EAR, as currently constructed and implemented, place an unreasonable burden on FedEx to police the millions of shipments that transit our network every day. FedEx is a transportation company, not a law enforcement agency.

FedEx will continue to defend our rights as a U.S. based global company, and we remain committed to delivering outstanding service to our customers in all countries around the world.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 22:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
06:26pFEDEX : Statement Regarding FedEx Corporation's Lawsuit Against the U.S. Departm..
PU
05:38pFEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
RE
09:23aStocks to Watch: Caesars, Bristol-Myers, Carnival, FedEx, and More
DJ
05:09aFEDEX : China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei
RE
06/23FEDEX : apologizes for not delivering Huawei phone to US for operational error
AQ
06/21FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20FEDEX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
06/19FEDEX : Dollar General and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup..
PU
06/19FEDEX : Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the Unite..
AQ
06/17FEDEX : Dollar General and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 700 M
EBIT 2019 5 183 M
Net income 2019 3 485 M
Debt 2019 14 259 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 43 086 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION2.49%39 696
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.76%81 023
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.74%36 837
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.72%12 066
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 017
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.78%8 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About