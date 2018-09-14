FedEx : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence

September 13, 2018

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Florence, and the safety of our team members remains our top priority. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the storm's impact on facilities and service. FedEx is also assisting in the delivery of important relief and medical supplies working with Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Heart to Heart International, International Medical Corps and ASPCA. Customers can go to fedex.com for the latest service alerts or call 1-800-Go-FedEx for information about shipments.