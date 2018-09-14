Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
FedEx : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence

09/14/2018 | 12:23am CEST

September 13, 2018

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Florence, and the safety of our team members remains our top priority. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the storm's impact on facilities and service. FedEx is also assisting in the delivery of important relief and medical supplies working with Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Heart to Heart International, International Medical Corps and ASPCA. Customers can go to fedex.com for the latest service alerts or call 1-800-Go-FedEx for information about shipments.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 22:22:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 918 M
EBIT 2019 6 444 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 473 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 12,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 66 898 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 286 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION1.38%66 898
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE3.48%106 081
DEUTSCHE POST-22.06%44 437
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.71%13 101
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.45.64%12 294
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 769
