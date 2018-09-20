FedEx : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence

September 20, 2018

As a global logistics leader, FedEx is committed to delivering for good by helping with disaster relief efforts and moving critical supplies where they're needed most. In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the U.S. and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Southern China, we're pledging more than $1 million in relief aid. We're also actively supporting the work of disaster relief organizations including Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Heart to Heart International, International Medical Corps and ASPCA. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these two devastating storms.