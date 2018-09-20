Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/20 07:47:20 pm
247.065 USD   +1.72%
07:29pFEDEX : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence
PU
05:13pFEDEX : One Year After Hurricane Maria
PU
09/19FEDEX : myCryptoHippo Wins the Second Annual “FedEx Junior Bus..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

FedEx : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

September 20, 2018

As a global logistics leader, FedEx is committed to delivering for good by helping with disaster relief efforts and moving critical supplies where they're needed most. In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the U.S. and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Southern China, we're pledging more than $1 million in relief aid. We're also actively supporting the work of disaster relief organizations including Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Heart to Heart International, International Medical Corps and ASPCA. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these two devastating storms.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 17:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
07:29pFEDEX : Statement Regarding Hurricane Florence
PU
05:13pFEDEX : One Year After Hurricane Maria
PU
09/19FEDEX : myCryptoHippo Wins the Second Annual “FedEx Junior Business Challe..
BU
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : FedEx and UPS Parcel Service
AC
09/18Nexeo, Union Pacific rise; Oracle, FedEx stumble
AQ
09/18S&P 500 MOVERS : Gis, unp
AQ
09/18FedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate
RE
09/17FEDEX : Flood of the Century Causes Devastation in India
PU
09/17FEDEX : Sounds Alarm on Tariffs
DJ
09/17FEDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 5 : Annual Performance Review 
09/18FEDEX : Once Again, Buying The Dip 
09/18FEDEX : Taking Another Look At $250 
09/18FedEx lower after wages/bonuses drag down profit 
09/18Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 248 M
EBIT 2019 6 192 M
Net income 2019 4 502 M
Debt 2019 13 258 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 14,81
P/E ratio 2020 12,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 64 003 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 287 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.19%64 003
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-0.76%101 736
DEUTSCHE POST-20.45%45 584
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON14.24%12 904
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.46.68%12 364
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 089
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.