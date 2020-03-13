FedEx : Strategist Devises Bold Path

By Paul Ziobro

FedEx Corp. Chief Executive Fred Smith has cut ties with Amazon.com Inc., is phasing out the U.S. Postal Service and is fully embracing online shopping, part of the most sweeping changes ever at the shipping giant he launched nearly 50 years ago.

The reason: his faith in Raj Subramaniam, a marketing executive from India tapped as Mr. Smith's likely successor.

The latest moves were inspired by strategic reports that Mr. Subramaniam, who turned 54 years old Wednesday, produced for Mr. Smith and the company's board. Hundreds of pages long, the reviews outlined a new playbook for FedEx, including going all-in on shipping online orders, and discussed how far the company had to go to be a real player in the e-commerce economy.

"We had to adapt, change and be ready for the market that's evolving," said Mr. Subramaniam, who was appointed chief operating officer last year and joined the FedEx board in January. "And so we made some very, very bold steps."

FedEx began reducing its reliance on the U.S. Postal Service, which for years had delivered millions of the carrier's packages to homes each week. The company also started making deliveries seven days a week, up from six, to satiate the never-ending schedule of online shopping. It launched new services to quickly ship packages from stores to homes. It forged ties with retailers to add thousands of new stores, including in rural areas, to a network of locations to pick up and drop off packages.

"He did all of the research and foundational planning for the strategy that we are executing today," Mr. Smith said in a recent interview. "For all intents and purposes, Raj is the architect of that."

Last month Mr. Subramaniam, a three-decade veteran of FedEx, unveiled the company's latest break from longstanding practice with his plan to mix some packages between the company's two main divisions: Express, which ships critical parcels using aircraft and often guarantees deliveries by a certain time, and Ground, a slower service that uses a network of trucks and targets deliveries to arrive by a certain date. FedEx will hand off some of its Express packages to Ground if it can meet promised delivery times. Mr. Smith for years has resisted investor calls to integrate the two units to save money, saying keeping them separate was vital to maintaining the promise of speedy delivery by Express.

Analysts and investors cheered the move, saying it could save FedEx hundreds of millions of dollars a year at a time when profits have shrunk and its share price has tumbled -- nearly 30% over the past year.

Mr. Subramaniam didn't dream of working at a global shipping company during his typical middle-class childhood in India. His father was a police chief and his mother a doctor, and they instilled in him a focus on education. His forte was math.

"Either you're good at math or good at biology," Mr. Subramaniam said. "You're either going to become an engineer or a doctor."

After graduating with a chemical engineering degree, he left the country for the first time on a scholarship to Syracuse University, where he earned a master's degree, and later finished an M.B.A. at the University of Texas during the early 1990s recession. He went months without a job offer. He got the phone number of a FedEx interviewer from a roommate who had decided to return home instead of applying for a job at the delivery company.

Mr. Subramaniam started with FedEx as an associate marketing analyst. Six months in, Mr. Smith spoke at a quarterly staff meeting about the international opportunities at FedEx, saying the company needed marketing minds to help develop the network and service to sell to customers. "I said, 'Hey, I get this. Put me in,' " Mr. Subramaniam recalled.

He rose through the marketing ranks and later held high-profile international posts.

FedEx's approach to e-commerce is new. Until recently the company stuck to its core businesses of charging companies premium rates to move priority shipments long distances by plane or truck. It took most e-commerce orders only as far as the local post office, where mail carriers would deliver them to homes for a fee. FedEx was happy to cede the less-profitable residential business to rival United Parcel Service Inc.

The explosion of e-commerce, financial woes of the Postal Service and lower demand in the Express air business led FedEx to rethink its strategy.

FedEx's reinvention also includes the divorce with Amazon, the largest player in e-commerce. FedEx believes there is a universe of online retailers outside of Amazon that is growing fast enough to fill up its delivery network. FedEx also was wary of tying too much of its business to a company increasingly delivering more of its own packages.

"We like to have a much more diversified customer base," Mr. Subramaniam said. Not having Amazon as a customer opens up conversations with retailers that increasingly compete with the online giant. "It's the right long-term strategy for FedEx."

UPS, which last year received nearly 12% of its overall revenue from Amazon, said the relationship is "mutually beneficial" and that the company is building up its delivery services to serve a broad base of merchants.

Mr. Subramaniam's profile rose quickly starting in late 2018 with two abrupt retirements. First, the CEO of FedEx's legacy Express business stepped down, and Mr. Subramaniam was promoted to that role. A few months later, Chief Operating Officer David Bronczek retired shortly after being named to the board, leading to another promotion.

His election to FedEx's board in January cemented Mr. Subramaniam as next in line to succeed the 75-year-old Mr. Smith, who said he has no plans to step down soon. "To the best of my knowledge, I'm in good health," Mr. Smith said, adding he won three sets of tennis playing with a regular group. "I don't have any ailments that would prevent me from doing my job."

Mr. Subramaniam and FedEx still have other challenges to manage, including ongoing trade disruption, slack industrial production and expected fallout from the coronavirus, which analysts expect to dent international air shipments. He also is overseeing the drawn-out integration of the acquisition of the European parcel-delivery company TNT.

The tasks are far weightier than the ones that Mr. Subramaniam envisioned he would be leading at FedEx when he first started. "I thought I'd have a better chance to play Center Court in July at Wimbledon," he said.

